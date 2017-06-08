Mauritius: Workshop to Focus On Innovation and Progress in Sustainable Tourism

press release

The University of Mauritius, in collaboration with James Cook University, Australia, would organise the "2017 BEST EN (Building Excellence in Sustainable Tourism Education Network) XVII Think Tank" from 14 to 17 June 2017.

The theme of the conference is "Innovation and Progress in Sustainable Tourism". Discussions will focus on new perspectives in the field of tourism within the global environment.

Some 70 participants, including academics, researchers and practitioners in the field of tourism from the United Kingdom, Australia, Africa, New Zealand, the United States, India, Finland, Sweden and Mauritius, would attend the conference.