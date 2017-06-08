8 June 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Govt to Employ More the 15,000 People in 2017/18

Minister of State in the President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government (RALG) George Simbachawene admitted that there are shortage of workers in some of public offices following the verification of academic certificates of Public Servants.
By Valentine Oforo

Dodoma — The government will employ 15,000 new workers in 2017/18 financial year to fill the gap created after employment of more than 12,000 public servants were terminated due to lack of guanine academic certificates.

He was responding to a question by Busanda Member of Parliament, Loresia Bukwimba who sought to know the government plans to fill the vacancy created by public servants, who were sacked over fake certificates in Geita.

Mr Simbachawene said his office has already submitted evolution report on sectors, which were mostly affected to the ministry of State in President's office (Public Service and Good Governance) for further employment procedures.

