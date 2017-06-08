Namibia: 100 Karas Schoolgirls Fell Pregnant in 2016

Statistics from the //Karas regional education directorate show that 101 schoolgirls aged between 12 and 18 fell pregnant last year alone.

Keetmanshoop's Suiderlig High School had the highest number with 16, followed by Lüderitz Senior Secondary School with 12.

Other schools where teenage pregnancies were recorded include Adam Steve Combined School (2), Ambrosius Amutenya Primary School (3), Angra Pequena Secondary School (9), Aussenkehr Primary School (3), Ernst Jagger Junior Secondary School (6), Hoeksteen Primary School (1), JA Nel Senior Secondary School (9), and Kaitsi !Gubeb Combined School (2).

Also with this 'distinction' was Karasburg Senior Secondary School (8), Keetmanshoop Junior Secondary School (2), Lordsville Junior Secondary School (7), Oosterheim Junior Secondary School (3), PK de Villiers Senior Secondary School (4), Schmellenville Junior Secondary School (4), St.Therese Junior Secondary School (6), and the Tsau //Khaeb School (4).

According to the Namibia Demographic and Health Survey of 2013, one out of five teenagers aged between 15 and 19 surveyed that year nationally were either pregnant or had given birth.

United Nations Population Fund report released during World Population Day last July said teenagers in some rural areas were becoming mothers earlier than their counterparts in urban areas. One of the reasons for that was that rural teenage girls only have primary-level education, while girls in urban areas are better educated.

Apart from the academic factor, the report also said some girls do not know how to avoid falling pregnant, while others feel shy or are ashamed to access contraceptives.

"The use of contraceptives among young people aged between 15 and 19 is 24%, compared to a national contraceptive prevalence rate of 50%. However, sexual activity can be compounded by poverty, peer pressure or lack of education," the report stated.

//Karas regional education director /Awebahe //Hoëseb attributed the high pregnancy rate in the region to ignorance about the dangers of reproductive health; lack of guidance from parents, guardians and educators; as well as too much roaming around late at night by school children; peer pressure; as well as temptations to experiment with sex.

The education director said schoolgirls were falling pregnant, despite educative and informative sessions discouraging them from indulging in sexual relationships.

//Hoëseb thus suggested increasing "visual and performing arts" as well as other forms of recreational and sporting activities in which pupils could participate and be kept busy.

"These platforms can also be exploited to educate pupils on family planning," he stated.

Keetmanshoop social worker Vanessa Asiam said statistics show that sexual education in schools has failed to stem teenage pregnancies in the region.

"This is very bad. We want a zero pregnancy rate," said Asiam of the //Karas gender equality and child welfare regional office.

She added that the raping of schoolgirls also contributed to unwanted teenage pregnancies.

"Most of the time, the rape of schoolgirls is not reported, and it ends up as just another teenage pregnancy," she said.