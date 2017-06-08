7 June 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Oma Steps Up Voting Awareness Campaign

Tagged:

Related Topics

Cuito — The ruling MPLA party's women wing (OMA) in Cuito, central Bie province, has recommended its members to intensify the awareness among citizens, aiming at a massive participation in the elections of August 23.

The recommendation came from OMA secretary of Cuito Municipality, Judith Ramos, while speaking to Angop in the light of the programme called "1 em 1 Para Vencer em 2017 Estamos lá".

According to her, the objective is to guarantee the MPLA party's vote in to keep developing the country in all areas.

"The MPLA actions underway since 1975 aim at preserving peace and national reconciliation, taking into account its governance experience and responsibility," she said.

During the interview, the official spoke of the ruling party's programme for 2017-2022, which, according to her, provides the people with employment, academic and professional training as well as housing, health units, electricity and water.

Angola

Construction of New Dams Increases Power Production

The completion of the construction of the Cambambe second power plant and its associated transportation system, as well… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.