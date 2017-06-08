Cuito — The ruling MPLA party's women wing (OMA) in Cuito, central Bie province, has recommended its members to intensify the awareness among citizens, aiming at a massive participation in the elections of August 23.

The recommendation came from OMA secretary of Cuito Municipality, Judith Ramos, while speaking to Angop in the light of the programme called "1 em 1 Para Vencer em 2017 Estamos lá".

According to her, the objective is to guarantee the MPLA party's vote in to keep developing the country in all areas.

"The MPLA actions underway since 1975 aim at preserving peace and national reconciliation, taking into account its governance experience and responsibility," she said.

During the interview, the official spoke of the ruling party's programme for 2017-2022, which, according to her, provides the people with employment, academic and professional training as well as housing, health units, electricity and water.