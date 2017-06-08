7 June 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: International Transit of Goods Discussed in Lecture

Ondjiva — A lecture on the international transit of goods was held today in Ondjiva, in a promotion of the Fiscal Police Unit in the province of Cunene, in the framework of the organization's 21st anniversary celebrations.

According to the spokesperson for the meeting, Intendente Simão Alfredo, the lecture, which had as lecturers the technicians of the General Tax Administration (AGT), also addressed the control of the entry and exit of goods, as well as their monitoring.

Simão Alfredo stated that the Fiscal Police deals with several types of goods, hence the need to clarify the agents for a better exercise of the functions, within the scope of strict inspection of the goods that cross the border between Angola / Namibia and vice versa.

The Fiscal Police is a specialized force of the General Command of the National Police to ensure the inspection of the goods that transit the country, in the zones in which the customs exercise their jurisdiction.

