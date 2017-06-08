8 June 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Police Hold General Election Security Drill

Luena — The Provincial Command of the National Police in Moxico Wednesday held in Luena a security drill of the general election of August 23, in preparation for their staff.

The drill aimed at improving the methodology and techniques to be used in the security of the electoral process.

Speaking to the press, the provincial director for Public Order of the police, chief superintendent Cabo Lutete Bernardo, said that the corporation is prepared to ensure the electoral process.

He appealed to the population to abide by a good conduct, avoiding the consumption of alcoholic beverages.

