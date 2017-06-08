8 June 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Police Intensify Control Over Firearms

Tagged:

Related Topics

Lubango — The National Police (PN) are tightly controlling the firearms held by private security companies operating in the southwestern province of Huíla.

The measure aims to maintain public order and tranquility, said on Wednesday Manuel Halaiwa, director of the institutional communication office of the provincial interior delegation.

According to him, the police have control of the firearms of private security companies, stressing that there can be no increase or decrease of weapon without being reported to the National Police.

The intention is to prevent weapons from falling into the wrong hands, said Manuel Halaiwa.

The companies present their inventory periodically, he stressed.

If in a given inspection, he continued, it is routine to verify that number does not correspond, the company is sanctioned.

"The law is clear in this regard. It is a criminal offense and the investigation of the criminal process is carried out and the company is held responsible", he said.

The National Police in Huila has 782 weapons of various caliber, 4.234 ammunitions, 8.941 pairs of uniforms, 436 pairs of handcuffs and 196 communication radios, in the possession of 115 private security companies.

Angola

Construction of New Dams Increases Power Production

The completion of the construction of the Cambambe second power plant and its associated transportation system, as well… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.