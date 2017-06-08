Angola: Police Intensify Control Over Firearms

Lubango — The National Police (PN) are tightly controlling the firearms held by private security companies operating in the southwestern province of Huíla.

The measure aims to maintain public order and tranquility, said on Wednesday Manuel Halaiwa, director of the institutional communication office of the provincial interior delegation.

According to him, the police have control of the firearms of private security companies, stressing that there can be no increase or decrease of weapon without being reported to the National Police.

The intention is to prevent weapons from falling into the wrong hands, said Manuel Halaiwa.

The companies present their inventory periodically, he stressed.

If in a given inspection, he continued, it is routine to verify that number does not correspond, the company is sanctioned.

"The law is clear in this regard. It is a criminal offense and the investigation of the criminal process is carried out and the company is held responsible", he said.

The National Police in Huila has 782 weapons of various caliber, 4.234 ammunitions, 8.941 pairs of uniforms, 436 pairs of handcuffs and 196 communication radios, in the possession of 115 private security companies.