Namibia: Conference On Solidarity With Cuba Ends

Windhoek — The 5th Continental African Conference on Solidarity with Cuba ended on Wednesday its work, with an appeal for the return of the Guantanamo naval base to the Cuban sovereignty.

It is a naval base of the United States in Cuba, established in 1903 in the bay of the same name, strategic point of the Barlavento Strait, which connects the Atlantic Ocean to the Antilles Sea.

In the final document of the meeting, the delegates paid tribute to the historic leader of the Cuban revolution, Fidel Castro, and to the guerrilla leader, Ernesto Che Guevara.

The tribute to Ernesto Che Guevara is due to the celebration this year of the 50th anniversary of his death in combat in Bolivia.

The meeting, which began on Monday, also featured visits to places of historical and social interest in the Namibian capital, the city of Windhoek.

The 4th Continental African Solidarity Conference with Cuba took place in Ethiopia in 2012 in a partnership with the African Union.

The record of these conferences states that the first one took place in 1995 in South Africa, the second in Ghana (1997) and the third in Angola (2010).

Nigeria is the next country to host the conference that shall take place in 2019.