South Africa: Mop Up, Damage Assessments Following Major Cape Storm

Mopping up and assessments were underway around Cape Town on Thursday after 24 schools and 827 informal dwellings were damaged in a major storm which wreaked havoc across the province on Wednesday.

At least 2 502 people have also been offered humanitarian aid, said James Brent-Styan, on behalf of local government MEC Albert Fritz.

Education department spokesperson Jessica Shelver said officials were calling all schools in the province to gauge the full extent of damage.

The department was expected to have a better picture of the schools' situation later on Thursday.

"Some have had their roofs half ripped off," said Shelver.

"We are looking at contingency plans and are checking infrastructure."

School were closed on Wednesday to help mitigate the impact of the storm.

Mop up teams could therefore only get proper information on Thursday as schools reopened.

While most schools were open again on Thursday, some schools were offering shortened hours just to let pupils write their scheduled exams.

Table View High School sent pupils home early because it did not have water.

Shelver said that water problems hampered the school's ablution facilities.

The City's Recreation and Parks Department had removed, and were continuing to remove, uprooted trees in Kewtown, Rondebosch, Bergvliet and Belgravia.

Teams are also restoring electricity where necessary.

The Disaster Management Centre received reports of roofs blown off in Mitchells Plain, Lavender Hill, Ottery, Delft, Philippi and Nyanga and the informal housing department was helping there.

Metrorail was running a limited train service with some backup from Golden Arrow bus services and bridging transport.

