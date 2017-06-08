Tanzania: Birth Certificates' System Under Trial

The Registration Insolvency and Trusteeship Agency (RITA) has adopted BRS4G, a sophisticated technological system that smoothens the process of issuing birth certificates.

According to a statement issued yesterday by the RITA communication officer, Mr Jaffari Malema, Shinyanga Region is among the regions that have been selected as a pilot for the new system. Under the ICT system, computer-generated birth certificates for children aged between five and 17, will be issued at special centres in wards as well and mother and child health centres.

The Acting Chief Executive Officer, Ms Emmy Hudson, initial observations that emerged from trials related to children aged below five in Shinyanga, pointed to the need to adopt the BRS4G system. "The system will facilitate swift collection of accurate data, and all requisite materials have been distributed to various centres for trials," she said.

Meanwhile, the Shinyanga Regional Commissioner (RC), Ms Zainab Telack, has urged municipal and district executives under her jurisdiction to gear themselves up for effective implementation of the initiative within the set three-month timeframe.

" Our region has performed well, as we have registered 304,002 out of 314,540 children; which represents 97 percent." Ms Zainab said.

She reiterated the determination of the fifth phase government to take social services as close to community members as possible, in order to improve their lives.