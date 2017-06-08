Tanzania: Motorists Pay More for Fuel in Six-Month Period

Motorists have continued to dig deep into their pockets following increase in petroleum prices between 6.0 and 9.0 per cent in the first six months this year.

The Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (EWURA) has been attributing the changes of prices of petroleum products to the variations in prices in the world market and annual inflationary adjustments in the country.

In the period under review, retail petrol prices in Dar es Salaam Region increased by 8.57 per cent to 2,052/- per litre in June from 1,890/- in January this year. Diesel increased by 9 per cent to 1,888/- per litre in June from 1,732/- in January. Similarly, the price of kerosene had increased by 7.35 per cent to 1,825/- per litre in June from 1,700/- in January.

In Uvinza District, Kigoma Region recorded the highest fuel prices during the period with petrol prices increasing by 7.59 per cent to 2,295/- per litre in June from 2,133/- in January. Diesel prices went up increased by 7.89 per cent to 2,131/- per litre in January from 1,975/- in June this year while kerosene increased by 6.43 per cent to 2,068/- per litre from 1,943/- in January.

Oil prices in Tanzania are released every month by EWURA in line with Section 166 of the Petroleum Act of 2015.

Oil marketing companies are free to sell their products at prices which give them competitive advantage provided that the prices do not exceed the price cap.