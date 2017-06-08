8 June 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Motorists Pay More for Fuel in Six-Month Period

Tagged:

Related Topics

Motorists have continued to dig deep into their pockets following increase in petroleum prices between 6.0 and 9.0 per cent in the first six months this year.

The Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (EWURA) has been attributing the changes of prices of petroleum products to the variations in prices in the world market and annual inflationary adjustments in the country.

In the period under review, retail petrol prices in Dar es Salaam Region increased by 8.57 per cent to 2,052/- per litre in June from 1,890/- in January this year. Diesel increased by 9 per cent to 1,888/- per litre in June from 1,732/- in January. Similarly, the price of kerosene had increased by 7.35 per cent to 1,825/- per litre in June from 1,700/- in January.

In Uvinza District, Kigoma Region recorded the highest fuel prices during the period with petrol prices increasing by 7.59 per cent to 2,295/- per litre in June from 2,133/- in January. Diesel prices went up increased by 7.89 per cent to 2,131/- per litre in January from 1,975/- in June this year while kerosene increased by 6.43 per cent to 2,068/- per litre from 1,943/- in January.

Oil prices in Tanzania are released every month by EWURA in line with Section 166 of the Petroleum Act of 2015.

Oil marketing companies are free to sell their products at prices which give them competitive advantage provided that the prices do not exceed the price cap.

Tanzania

Govt to Employ Over 15,000 New Workers in 2017/18

The government will employ 15,000 new workers in 2017/18 financial year to fill the gap created after employment of more… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.