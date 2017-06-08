Tanzania: Mchuchuma, Liganga Project to Take Off Soon

Chinese's Sichuan Hongda (Group) Corporation has set aside 300 million US dollars as part of capital for mining Liganga's iron ore and Mchuchuma's coal.

The project is expecting to start soon as compensation fund has been set aside by the government. Minister for Finance and Planning told the parliament today that both parties, Sichuan and NDC agreed on Build Own and Operate (BOO) mode for selling of power to Tanesco.

"The cost of investment would be featured on the cost of power sold to Tanesco," Dr Mpango said. Dr Mpango was presenting the state of the economy prior of reading the national budget for 2017/18 fiscal year.

The two projects are jointly implemented by the National Development Corporation (NDC) and Chinese company, Sichuan Hongda Group (SHG) Limited, popularly known as Tanzania China International Mineral Resources Limited.

The study found that there are reserves of 428 million tonnes of coal at Mchuchuma and 126 million tonnes of iron at Liganga. It has been established that the Liganga coal mine has the capacity to produce about three million tonnes of iron per year that is enough to generate 600MW of electricity.

When the project starts operating, it will employ about 33, 000 people and the government will save money used to import coal.