Tanzania: Goes One-Against-Three Semis

The painful exit of Simba and Isles Jang'ombe Boys and Singida has left Young Africans alone in a race for SportPesa Super Cup against three Kenyan teams. Unless the lone Tanzanian envoys, Yanga win today's match and go ahead to win the tournament, the Tanzanians will watch Everton playing against a Kenyan team in July.

Favourites Simba crashed out of the tournament after a 5-4 post penalty loss to Nakuru Stars in the second match at Uhuru Stadium yesterday, joining Jang'ombe, who suffered a 2-0 loss to Gor Mahia in earlier game at the same venue.

Yanga who defeated Kenyan giants, Tusker FC today face AFC Leopards in the first semi final match at the same venue. After a one-day pause, the thrilling Sportpesa Super Cup bounces back this afternoon at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam with four teams in action.

The first match will involve all Kenyans as Gor Mahia takes on Nakuru All Stars before witnessing the country's only envoys and the Premier league champions Young Africans face another Kenyan club AFC Leopards in what is expected to be an 'action packed' semi final.

The two-country and eight-team tournament which began on Monday, has so far seen four teams making early exit to the competition with Tanzania the most affected after losing three teams while Kenya have lost only one.

Singida United became the first shoot out victim following a 5-4 post-match-penalty loss to AFC Leopards as the game ended 1-1 after normal period of play.

Kutinyu Tafadzwa put Singida based side ahead in the opening half of the contest before Vincent Oburu cancelled the lead in the last period. Later on the same day, Dar es Salaam Young Africans hosted their fellow champions from Kenya Tusker FC.

At the end of ninety minutes, a barren draw was the product hence the only option to separate the two sides was through penalty shootouts.

Young Africans managed to hit on target four shots courtesy of captain and veteran defender Nadir Haroub, Obrey Chirwa, Maka Edward and Said Musa. Tusker FC on the other hand scored only two shots out of four with the scorers being Wafula Noah and Osumba Brian.

Alwanga Cliford's strike was stopped by Yanga's keeper Deogratias Munishi while Owusu Stephen's bullet went away from initial target. On Tuesday, Gor Mahia from Kenya capsized Jang'ombe Boys from Zanzibar 2-0 with Medie Kagere scoring both goals during the only match so far which has not been decided on penalties. Kagere's brace has made him top goal scorer ahead of today's clashes. The last game of the day saw Simba SC taking on Nakuru All Stars from Kenya.

The match which was full of statistics ended goalless such that losers and winners had to be separated from the spot-kick.

The country's representatives missed one kick out of five shots with the victim being goalkeeper Daniel Agyei whose right-leg shot simply went over the cross-bar to the advantage of the visitors.

On target for Simba were Bukungu Besela, Mwinyi Kazimoto, Mussa Hafidh and Munezero Feston. The Kenyans scored all five kicks through Jeromy Nturukundo, Peter Aman, Geoffrey Maina, Peter Mwangi and Dennis Nandwa.

However, much focus in today meetings will be directed on Young Africans as they try to penetrate into the finals and possibly win the glittering Sportpesa Super Cup silverware under the guidance of assistant coach Juma Mwambusi.

The inaugural winners of Sportpesa Super Cup shall host English Premier League (EPL) side Everton FC on Thursday July 13th this year at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.