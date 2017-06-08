Kenya: Talks Hit a Snag as Nurses' Strike Enters Day 4

The nationwide nurses' strike entered it fourth day today, with union officials' date with Labour Cabinet Secretary Phyllis Kandie bouncing.

Representatives of the health workers were scheduled to meet with Mrs Kandie in Nairobi on condition that they talk about their Collective Bargaining Agreement and not the trade dispute lodged by the Council of Governors.

Leaders of the Kenya National Union of Nurses (Knun) arrived at the ministry at 10am and waited for over two hours.

They were disgruntled when they were told Mrs Kandie was not in her office a few minutes past noon.

Acting Knun Chairman Joseph Ngwasi said they had been told that the CS had gone to the Salaries and Remuneration Commission, which threw out the Sh40 billion CBA the nurses want signed and implemented.

"We are ready to end the crisis but it seems the government is delaying on its part. Let them call us when they are ready," he said.

More follows.