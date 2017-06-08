8 June 2017

Kenya: Four Die of Kala-Azar in Marsabit

By Irene Mwendwa

Four people among them three children have died of Kala-azar disease in Marsabit County.

One died while seeking treatment and the three others while they were on their way to hospital.

Speaking to the Nation, a senior clinical officer in Marsabit Referral Hospital John Mwanzia said that one died in the hospital.

Mr Mwanzia said that since the outbreak the number has been increasing while other patients who had been admitted were discharged from the hospital.

"Last week we had 40 but we discharged some and took others in so the number right now stands at 38," said Mr Mwanzia.

County chief executive for Health ministry Steven Labarakwe said three children died as they were being taken to the hospital.

"There are three children who died before they got to the hospital, as a result of Kala-azar," said Mr Labarakwe.

Mr Mwanzia noted that those affected the most came from one community adding that the disease has spread within one specific region at the moment.

"Most of the people we have admitted are from the Rendille community because it is in their region where the disease has spread widely," said Mr Mwanzia.

Mr Mwanzia added that when the disease broke out the hospital did not have kits to test and administer medication and hence they were forced to refer patients to Kenyatta National Hospital.

He said that at the moment the work for the clinical officers is overwhelming since nurses are on strike.

"We are testing and treating Kala-azar at the moment although we are having a hard time taking care of the large number of patients in the wards as well as in the maternity wing," said Mr Mwanzia.

The hospital is taking care of emergencies though no new patients are being admitted at the moment.

"We cannot refer some cases, especially those without National Hospital Insurance Fund cards because they cannot afford private hospitals," he said.

Last week, a six-year old boy died of the disease before he got to the hospital.

"We are on high alert as more patients are coming in for treatment and many are being diagnosed with the disease," said Mr Mwanzia.

