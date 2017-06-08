Kenya: Vet Lab Hosts Prime Bank's Visa Card Tourney

The par 72 Vet Lab Sports Club course in Kabete is set to host the Prime Bank Visa Golf Card holders tournament this weekend.

This is the first event Prime Bank is sponsoring this year in the country and a big field of 260 golfers drawn from Vet Lab and a number of other clubs in the country were drawn to tackle the 6,848 yards long course.

Vet Lab is the home of the Kabete Open, a Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series event.

A couple of years ago, Prime Bank in conjunction with the Kenya Golf Union (KGU) and its subsidiary, the Junior Golf Foundation (JGF) introduced a special Visa Card tailored for golfers.

The Card is meant to raise funds to support junior golf development in the country. Golfers get this card for free and there is no renewal fee. The joining fee and the renewal fee is paid for by Prime Bank and donated to JGF. So far, the bank has donated about Sh1.5 million JGF for the last two years through this initiative.

As a holder of the special Visa Card, a golfer can use it to pay entry fee to the tournament in addition to buying drinks at the club.

This weekend's tournament thus brings together most of the card holders from across the country to join Vet Lab members.

"This is our first event this year and we are looking forward to engage more golfers through Prime Bank sponsored events as we endeavour to promote the game in the country," Prime Bank's Jesse Mungai said.

Among the big field drawn include Vet Lab's leading amateurs such as Mike Kisia, currently the top ranked amateur in the country at plus three handicap, Edwin Mudanyi (+1), Mike Njogu, Isaiah Otuke, David Kimani, Paul Muhia and George Karuga.

Those drawn from elsewhere include Muthaiga's Wachira Mahihu, a former Kenya number one amateur and past national team player captain.

Because of the huge field, teeing off on Saturday at Vet Lab is set for 6.30am from both first and 10th tees.

MUTHAIGA HOSTS LADIES OPEN

Meanwhile, action in the ladies national calendar switches to the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course where the Stanbic Bank-sponsored Ladies Open is going down this weekend.

The two-day event starts with the ladies foursomes on Saturday morning followed by the Mixed Foursomes in the afternoon while the 18-hole ladies medal is set for Sunday.

Away in Thika, a field of 250 is drawn for the Mabati Rolling Mills while in the Mountain region, Nyeri will host the Kenya Seeds tournament.