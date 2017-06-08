Kenya: Raila Odinga Unveils Campaign Team

Opposition presidential candidate Raila Odinga on Wednesday unveiled a 15-member campaign team.

The team is chaired by Mr Musalia Mudavadi, the Amani National Congress leader and National Super Alliance (Nasa) principal.

Mr Mudavadi's deputies are Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama, who quit the race and vowed to back Mr Odinga for the top job and Ms Olga Karani, who ditched Deputy President William Ruto for Mr Odinga before the 2013 elections.

Ms Karani sat in the team that selected the current lawyer Wafula Chebukati-led seven-member electoral commission.

Lawyer Willis Otieno, who successfully argued the High Court case that ruled that constituency results in a presidential elections will be final before an appeal was lodged at the Court of Appeal, will be the chair of the presidential campaign secretariat.

STEERING COMMITTEE

"All departments of the Nasa campaign will be headed by a professional. We are now ready for the elections, and our campaign team is well organised and ready. I am more than confident of our bid to clinch the 10 million votes from Kenyans in August 8," said Mr Odinga.

Senator Muthama and Ms Karani will also sit in a 13-memebr steering committee.

The committee consists of six ODM members led by Siaya Senator James Orengo, who had co-chaired the team that midwifed the formation of the joint opposition coalition.

Other members of ODM in the steering committee are deputy party leader and Mombasa Governor Hassan Ali Joho, Secretary General Agnes Zani, party director of elections Junet Mohamed (Suna East), the treasurer Timothy Bosire (Kitutu Masaba), and Kajiado Central MP Memusi Kanchori.

Others are Cynthia Mutere, chair of the Committee of Experts that drafted the 2010 Constitution, Senior Counsel Nzamba Kitonga, Mr Brown Makotsi, Mr Tirop Kosgey, and Mr David Kipyegon Sang.

The teams will also be divided into 21 regions to manage the different places.

COUNTY TEAMS

Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok will man Turkana and West Pokot, Mr Joho the Coast, Emgwen MP Elijah Lagat and Ms Karani to manage Elgeyo Marakwet, Uasin Gishu, Nandi and Baringo while Laikipia North MP Mathew Lempurkel will deal with Laikipia and Samburu.

Governor Evans Kidero and Mr Muthama will man Nairobi, Mr Ken Nganga and Jacob Nasonga (Bungoma and Trans Nzoia), with Ken Njiraini handling Busia, Vihiga and Kakamega.

Wiper deputy party leader Farah Maalim and Balambala MP Abdikadir Aden will handle Garissa, with Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi handling Wajir.

At the same time, son of independence hero Charles Rubia, Mike, will handle Central, with former minister Kirugi M'mukindia dealing with Meru, while Senate Majority Leader Prof Kithure Kindiki's brother, Prof Jonah Kindiki, tasked with Tharaka Nithi.

Mr Bosire has been tasked with Kisii, while Mr Odinga's elder brother Oburu Oginga and Homa Bay Woman Representative, Gladys Wanga will deal with Nyanza.

Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana has been tasked with handling the Eastern region.