Kenya: No Poll Violence Under My Watch, President Kenyatta Vows

Nyamira — President Uhuru Kenyatta Wednesday pledged that election violence will never take place under his watch as he provided Sh470 million to integrated IDPs in Nyamira County.

The Nyamira payments bring to a total of Sh828 million already handed over to compensate integrated Internally Displaced Persons.

The payments in Nyamira and Kisii where President Kenyatta handed over Sh358 million Tuesday is the beginning of the President's plan to support integrated IDPs in all 33 counties that were affected by the 2007/2008 post election violence

The government has already resettled all Internally Displaced Persons who lived in tents; and the current compensation is targeting the other category called integrated IDPs who were hosted by friends or relatives after the displacements.

"Our first priority was to resettle those who lived in IDP camps and we have succeeded in that. What we have started now is meant to bring to a close the issue of integrated IDPs in 33 counties including Meru, Nyandarua, Vihiga, Kakamega, Kisumu, Migori," said the President.

President Kenyatta spoke at Ekerenyo in Nyamira where he also handed over the cheques for the integrated IDPs.

He vowed that Kenya will never go back to the violence that created the IDPs in the first place.

"We will never allow our nation to return to the violence that created this problem. No way," said the President.

He called on the Opposition as well as those in the ruling party to preach peace because Kenya's future depends on stability.

"I urge my opponents and my supporters to preach peace. I do not want politics of insults because the end result of such talk is chaos and violence," said the President.

He said it is time for Kenyans to change their politics and to reject those who have nothing better than engaging in insults.

"Turn away those who come to you with insults. Ask them to give you what plans they have for your progress," said the President who was accompanied by Jubilee leaders in Nyamira County. Among the leaders were Kisii gubernatorial candidate Walter Nyambati.

The President called on the Opposition to come up with better ways of campaigning instead of peddling cheap insults against Jubilee leaders.