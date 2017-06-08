Kenya: Nkaissery Assures All Presidential Candidates Will Be Adequately Secured

Nairobi — Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery on Thursday assured that all presidential candidates will be accorded sufficient security ahead of the August polls.

Nkaissery gave the assurance in response to reports that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga's request for a 50 man strong security detail was turned down by the Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet.

Nkaissery spoke on the sidelines of a prayer service held in remembrance of 17 Administration Police servicemen killed in recent Al Shabaab attacks, among them five who'd been attached to Mandera Governor Ali Roba.

"It pains that once again we have lost officers in the war against terrorists," Nkaissery testified during the service adding that the blood of the 17 officers would not be shed in vain.

His firm message to the terrorists was, "that you may run but you can't hide. One way or the other we will get you and you shall pay the price."

Nkaissery said the Government was more committed than ever to fight terror even as it becomes sophisticated.

The officers, all killed within a span of 3 weeks, perished in Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attacks.

Inspector General of police Joseph Boinnet on his part said the Police Service would not relent in the fight despite the loss of "gallant officers."

For paying the ultimate price while defending their mother land, Boinnet said they are heroes.

To win the war, the police boss said all Kenyans must join hands with the security agencies.

"It calls for collective effort... "he said.

And those were the sentiments of the Deputy Inspector General in charge of Administration Police Samuel Arachi.

He said, "this will not deter us from fighting terror."