8 June 2017

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius: The Speaker of Lok Sabha On Official Visit in Mauritius

The Speaker of Lok Sabha, Smt Sumitra Mahajan, is currently on an official visit in Mauritius. Smt S. Mahajan and her delegation of 20 members will be in the country till 11 June 2017.

Her visit will be marked by the signature of an Agreement of Cooperation between the Lok Sabha and the National Assembly, which will be held on Friday 09 June in the Receptorium of the National Assembly in presence of both the Speakers of the Lok Sabha and the National Assembly.

The Indian delegation will visit the following places: Aapravasi Ghat World Heritage site, Le Morne World Heritage site, museum and archives at the Mahatma Gandhi Institute and the Ganga Talao, among others.

The Parliamentary delegation, accompanied by the High Commissioner of India, will pay courtesy calls on the President of the Republic, Dr. Ameenah Gurim-Fakim, the Prime Minister, Mr. Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, and the Minister Mentor, Sir Anerood Jugnauth.

Smt S. Mahajan will also meet the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, and the Leader of Opposition during her visit.

