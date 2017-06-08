8 June 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: N1.2 Billion Fraud - Ex-FCT Minister's Son Gets Nod to Travel for Hajj

By John Chuks Azu

Shamsudeen, son of former FCT Minister, Senator Bala Muhammed, who is facing N1.2bn corruption charges has been granted permission by a Federal High Court in Abuja, to travel to Saudi Arabia for the Lesser Hajj.

Justice Nnamdi Dimgba yesterday ordered him to produce a member of the National Assembly, to make an undertaking that he would return to the country to face his trial.

The judge further ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to verify the identity of the lawmaker within 24 hours of receipt of his application.

Earlier, EFCC counsel, Ben Ikani had objected to the application by defence counsel, Chris Uche (SAN). He argued that although religious rites are fundamental, but they ought to be balanced with public interest. He added that the trip has nothing to do with ill-health.

He was arraigned together with four companies: Bird Trust Agro Allied Limited, Intertrans Global Logisitics Ltd, Diakin Telecommunications Ltd and Bal-Vac Mining Nigeria Ltd.

The case has been adjourned to June 26 for hearing.

