8 June 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Gatete Unveils 2017/18 Budget Today

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nasra Bishumba

The Minister for Finance and Economic Planning, Amb. Claver Gatete, today presents the 2017/18 financial year National Budget before a joint chamber of Parliament.

A Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Anastase Murekezi on Tuesday approved the draft law determining state finances for 2017/18 financial year, which put the National Budget at Rwf2 trillion.

The Budget is expected to be domestically financed at 66 per cent compared to 62.4 per cent for the closing financial year.

The 2017/18 Budget Estimate shows a significant rise from the Rwf1,954.2 billion in 2016/17 to Rwf2,094.9 billion.

According 2017/18 Budget Framework Paper, the new Budget is committed to fiscal consolidation and prudent borrowing policy to keep the level of debt sustainable.

“The sectoral allocation of resources has taken into consideration that 2017/18 will be the last year of implementing the second Economic Development and Poverty Reduction Strategy and, thus priority was given to key intervention areas to help achieve the targets,” reads part of the framework paper.

Other partner states of the East African Community are also expected to read their respective budgets today.

Rwanda

It's Budget Day

The Minister for Finance and Economic Planning, Amb. Claver Gatete, today presents the 2017/18 financial year National… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.