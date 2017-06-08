8 June 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Al-Shabaab Attacks Puntland Military Base in in Af-Urur

Al-Shabaab militants have launched a major attack on Puntland Daraawiish forces stationed in Af-Urur area, near Galgala Mountains on Thursday morning, military sources said.

The militants overrun the army base, after a massive dawn attack which left at least 30 Puntland soldiers, according to a military officer who declined to be named.

The attack targeted Af-urur military base about 70Km west of Bosaso port town, said the officer while speaking to Radio Shabelle over the phone from Galgala mountains.

Al shabaab has claimed killing at least 61 Puntland soldiers, and taking scores as hostages, according to statement posted on pro-militants Online media outlets.

