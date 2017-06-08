Djibouti Reduces Diplomatic Representation With Qatar

Djibouti on Wednesday has reduced its diplomatic status with Qatar, Al Arabiya News Channel reported.

Senegal also said on Wednesday it would recall its ambassador in Qatar and expressed its "active solidarity" with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries which have cut ties to Qatar."Senegal has decided, from this day Wednesday 7 June 2017, to recall for consultations its ambassador in Qatar," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Senegal's neighbor Mauritania, a member of the Arab League, severed ties with Qatar on Tuesday while Gabon also condemned

Mauritania became the eighth country who cut ties with Qatar after Saudi, UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Yemen, Maldives and Mauritius.

Meanwhile, Jordan on Tuesday also reduced its diplomatic status with Qatar.