8 June 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Djibouti Reduces Diplomatic Representation With Qatar

Tagged:

Related Topics

Djibouti on Wednesday has reduced its diplomatic status with Qatar, Al Arabiya News Channel reported.

Senegal also said on Wednesday it would recall its ambassador in Qatar and expressed its "active solidarity" with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries which have cut ties to Qatar."Senegal has decided, from this day Wednesday 7 June 2017, to recall for consultations its ambassador in Qatar," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Senegal's neighbor Mauritania, a member of the Arab League, severed ties with Qatar on Tuesday while Gabon also condemned

Mauritania became the eighth country who cut ties with Qatar after Saudi, UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Yemen, Maldives and Mauritius.

Meanwhile, Jordan on Tuesday also reduced its diplomatic status with Qatar.

Djibouti

Intl Cooperation Minister Leaves for Djibouti to Attend African-Pacific Seminar

The Minister of International Cooperation Idris Suleiman arrived in Djibouti Wednesday leading Sudan delegation taking… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.