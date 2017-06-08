8 June 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Al-Shabaab Claims Killing 61 in Puntland Army Base Raid

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Hamza Mohamed
Al-Shabaab fighters

Al Shabaab militants captured a town in Somalia's semi-autonomous Puntland region on Thursday, a senior official said, and the group said it had killed at least 61 soldiers in the fighting.

"Al Shabaab attacked Af Urur town this morning. There were few soldiers there and thus al Shabaab captured the town. It is difficult to know the casualties because the telecommunications were cut off," Bari region governor Yusuf Mohamed told Reuters.

The al Qaeda-linked group said it had also killed 61 soldiers after over-running a military base in the town.

"The number could rise since the operation is still underway," Abdiasis Abu Musab, al Shabaab's military spokesman said in a statement.

Musab said their fighters had also seized weapons and vehicles from the base.

Al Shabaab's insurgency aims to drive out African Union peacekeepers, topple Somalia's Western-backed government and impose its strict version of Islam on the Horn of Africa state.

Somalia

Al-Shabaab Attacks Puntland Military Base in in Af-Urur

Al-Shabaab militants have launched a major attack on Puntland Daraawiish forces stationed in Af-Urur area, near Galgala… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.