8 June 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Three Soldiers Killed, Two Injured in Jowhar Attack

At least three Somali government soldiers were reported to have been killed, and two others wounded in an overnight attack on Jowhar airstrip, officials and presidents said.

In a statement posted on its affiliated websites, the militants said they used a remote controlled landmine to attack a convoy carrying Somali soldiers outside the city's airport.

There was no immediately comments from HirShabelle administration, regarding the attack.

Al shabaab militants have intensified their attacks on Somali government and the regional forces since the start of the Holy month of Ramadan.

