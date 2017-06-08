Kenya: Ann Lowem Yvonne Wavinya to Lead U-23 Side in Slovenia

Dynamic duo Yvonne Wavinya and Ann Lowem are set to lead Kenya's U23 side at the Women's World U-23 Volleyball Championship.

The competition will be held in Slovenia's cities of Ljubljana and Maribor between August 27 and September 3 this year.

Kenya will, alongside Egypt, represent Africa in the 11-team competition.

The two countries should however expect strong competition from the rest of the world, which is represented by the host nation and other big names such as Turkey, Bulgaria, Brazil, Argentina, Dominican Republic, Cuba, Japan, Thailand and China.

Centre blocker Lowem and left-attacker Wavinya, who both graduated from the famed sporting powerhouse Kwanthanze High School three years ago, and currently are attached to Kenya Prisons in the Kenya Volleyball Federation League, will be tasked with the responsibility of shouldering the weight of expectation for Team Kenya in Slovenia.

"I am excited we are starting our preparations early enough because this is going to be a very tough competition. We will try very hard to do well there, at least much better than how we performed in Mexico," Wavinya told Nation Sport.

FELL SHORT

Kenya finished last among 12 participating countries during the inaugural edition of the competition in Mexico three years ago. Kenya posted straight sets lost in all her five outings versus USA, Germany, Brazil, Cuba and China.

Besides the Prisons duo, head coach Catherine Mabwi and her assistant Josp Baraza have included nine rookies in the 23-member squad.

These include, little known Metrine Wafula, who is attached to amateur club Western Bombers, and KCB duo Lucy Sakong and Shyreline Sembei.

Other regulars in this side that team that reports for non-residential training at the Nyayo Stadium on June 20 are Yvonne Sinaida, Ednah Mwombe, Faith Immodia and Beldine Akinyi.

FULL SQUAD

Veronica Tanui, Yvonne Sinaida, Ednah Mwombe, Beldine Akinyi, Cellestine Nyongesa, Anne Lowem, Shyrene Chepkemboi, Yvonne Wavinya, Sarah Were, Doreen Marani, Pauline Wafula, Faith Immodia, Maureen Agwala, Damaris Chepkorom, Joan Ngeiywo, Lillian Lelei, Pamela Chepkurom, Meldine Sande, Carol Sirengo, Teresia Keya, Metrine Wafula, Lucy Sakong and Shyreline Sembei.

Coaches: Catherine Mabwi and Josp Baraza.