8 June 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Ramadan - S/Arabia Donates 200 Tons Dates to Nigeria

By Abdullateef Salau

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has donated 200 tons of dates to the Federal Government for distribution to Muslims observing the ongoing Ramadan fasting.

A statement from the Saudi embassy in Abuja said the Charge d'Affaires, Dr Yahya Ali Mughram presented the items to the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Hajiya Khadija Bukar Abba Ibrahim.

Mughram expressed wishes of the kingdom and prayed for stronger bilateral ties between the two countries. He also wished Nigeria and Saudi Arabia peace, progress and prosperity.

Responding, Hajiya Khadijah thanked the Saudi government for the gesture, saying this would certainly strengthen the long-existing bilateral relations between the two countries.

According to the minister, the Internal Displaced Persons (IDPs) would be the major beneficiaries of the donation.

