Rwanda: Gakenke District Executive Secretary Held Over Forgery

Police in Musanze district are holding five officials from Gakenke District over forgery of documents which were used in offering a tender for the construction of a health centre in the district.

The officials, who include the district executive secretary, James Kansiime, were arrested on Wednesday according to Chief Inspector of Police Innocent Gasasira, the Northern Province Regional Police spokesperson.

"All the five suspects connived in forging documents that were used in issuing a tender during the construction of Minazi Health Centre, they were arrested as investigations are ongoing to ascertain each one's involvement before the case is handed to the prosecution," said Gasasira.

He however did not substantiate how the five connived to commit the crime.

He said that the incident occurred in 2013 and it was at first handled by the district then provincial administration before a report was handed to police for deeper investigation, leading to the arrest.

They are being held at Muhoza Police Station.

Apart from the executive secretary, other suspects include three engineers, two in charge of infrastructure, the electrician and a health officer.

On conviction, forgery of documents attracts a prison sentence of between between five to seven years and fines between Rwf300,000 and Rwf3 million according to article 609 of the Penal Code.