Nigeria: Govt Distributes Special Relief Materials in North-East Thursday

The Federal Government will distribute 30,000 metric tonnes (1,032 trucks) of cereal directly to affected persons in the Northeastern states of Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Taraba, Bauchi and Gombe. The exercise is expected to be flagged off by the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo in Maiduguri, Borno State.

This special relief intervention has the objective of highlighting the strategies that would be adopted for distribution of relief materials approved by the federal government for displaced persons in the North East in accordance with the humanitarian principles.

Also in support of the federal government's efforts to resettle the IDPs, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), through its Medical Services Branch, recently organised a medical outreach programme for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) at the Mainok, Benishek and Jakana IDP Camps in Borno State.

The Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency, Engr. Mustapha Maihaja said adequate measures have been put in place to ensure that the distribution was done in transparent manners for optimal accomplishment of task and operational objectives.

