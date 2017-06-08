8 June 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Govt Distributes Special Relief Materials in North-East Thursday

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Federal Government will distribute 30,000 metric tonnes (1,032 trucks) of cereal directly to affected persons in the Northeastern states of Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Taraba, Bauchi and Gombe. The exercise is expected to be flagged off by the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo in Maiduguri, Borno State.

This special relief intervention has the objective of highlighting the strategies that would be adopted for distribution of relief materials approved by the federal government for displaced persons in the North East in accordance with the humanitarian principles.

Also in support of the federal government's efforts to resettle the IDPs, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), through its Medical Services Branch, recently organised a medical outreach programme for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) at the Mainok, Benishek and Jakana IDP Camps in Borno State.

The Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency, Engr. Mustapha Maihaja said adequate measures have been put in place to ensure that the distribution was done in transparent manners for optimal accomplishment of task and operational objectives.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), through its Medical Services Branch, recently organised a medical outreach programme for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) at the Mainok, Benishek and Jakana IDP Camps in Borno State.

Nigeria

UN Human Rights Chief Regrets Remarks on Country's Human Rights Status

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Zeid Al-Hussein wednesday, admitted he made an uncomplimentary… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.