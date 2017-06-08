Sudan: Al-Sanosi - What Is Running At Gulf Region Pleased Israel and Its Allies

Khartoum — The Assistant of President of the Republic and Chairman of Popular Congress' Shura Council. Sheikh Ibrahim Al-Sanosi urged the Sudanese women during Ramadan Iftar held by the Party's Women Secretariat at home of the late Dr Hassan Al-Turabi, Wednesday, to engage effectively in public work to protect their rights at da'awa, political and societal arenas.

He explained that PC participation in the national accord government came to follow-up implementation of the national dialogue outcome.

Al-Sanosi said what was running in Gulf region between Qtar and its neighbors a matter concern all Muslims and called on leaders of Arab countries to unity and to direct attention to Israel , the center of terror that occupied Palestine and killed its people.

He said Sudan is not part of the difference but a part of the mediation , denouncing the fatal incidents against Christians in Cairo and Alexandria.

Sheikh Al-Sanosi underlined that Sudan lives in tolerance and Ramadan Iftar that brought together the President of the Republic and Christians was clear evidence for that.