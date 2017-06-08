8 June 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Al-Sanosi - What Is Running At Gulf Region Pleased Israel and Its Allies

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Assistant of President of the Republic and Chairman of Popular Congress' Shura Council. Sheikh Ibrahim Al-Sanosi urged the Sudanese women during Ramadan Iftar held by the Party's Women Secretariat at home of the late Dr Hassan Al-Turabi, Wednesday, to engage effectively in public work to protect their rights at da'awa, political and societal arenas.

He explained that PC participation in the national accord government came to follow-up implementation of the national dialogue outcome.

Al-Sanosi said what was running in Gulf region between Qtar and its neighbors a matter concern all Muslims and called on leaders of Arab countries to unity and to direct attention to Israel , the center of terror that occupied Palestine and killed its people.

He said Sudan is not part of the difference but a part of the mediation , denouncing the fatal incidents against Christians in Cairo and Alexandria.

Sheikh Al-Sanosi underlined that Sudan lives in tolerance and Ramadan Iftar that brought together the President of the Republic and Christians was clear evidence for that.

Sudan

NC Leadership Office Informed On Local and Regional Development

The National Congress Leadership Office chaired by the President of the Republic, Field Marshal , Omer Al-Basher, the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.