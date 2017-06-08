Sudan: Ibrahim Mahmud and Representative of UN Secretary General Reviews Developments in Road Map Agreement

Khartoum — The Assistant of the President of the Republic. The Head of the Government Delegation for Negotiation on the Two Regions, Engineer, Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid reviewed with the UN Secretary Representative, Nicholas Haysom the Road Map Agreement developments and the recent splits in North Sector.
The UN official said in press statements, Thursday, at the Republican Palace, following his meeting with Engineer, Hamid that the meeting was fruitful as the two sides expressed concern over the recent splits in the North Sector and means for speeding up implementation of the Road Map Agreement.