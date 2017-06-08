Sudan: Ibrahim Mahmud and Representative of UN Secretary General Reviews Developments in Road Map Agreement

The National Congress Leadership Office chaired by the President of the Republic, Field Marshal , Omer Al-Basher, the… Read more »

The UN official said in press statements, Thursday, at the Republican Palace, following his meeting with Engineer, Hamid that the meeting was fruitful as the two sides expressed concern over the recent splits in the North Sector and means for speeding up implementation of the Road Map Agreement.

Khartoum — The Assistant of the President of the Republic. The Head of the Government Delegation for Negotiation on the Two Regions, Engineer, Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid reviewed with the UN Secretary Representative, Nicholas Haysom the Road Map Agreement developments and the recent splits in North Sector.

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.