Sudan: NC Leadership Office Informed On Local and Regional Development

Khartoum — The National Congress Leadership Office chaired by the President of the Republic, Field Marshal , Omer Al-Basher, the Party Chairman, the local and regional developments and the outcomes of the recent Foreign Minister visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt, as well as the efforts being exerted to solve the crisis between the two countries in the context of the relations between the Presidents of the two countries.

The leadership Office, meanwhile, lauded the Armed Forces, the Rapid Deployment Forces, the other forces and Mujahedeen for maintaining security in Darfur and all parts of the country despites attempts of the enemies and entry of forces from Libya and South Sudan.

The meeting has also, assured expansion of foreign allies and contacts on Arab, African and international levels to support international peace and security.