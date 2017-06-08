Nigeria: Ijaw Youths - Criminals Behind Igbo Eviction Notice

Yenagoa — The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), Worldwide, yesterday described the brains behind the notice given by a youth group in the north for Igbo people to leave their land as criminals hiding under the guise of activism.

The foremost umbrella group of youths of Ijaw descent demanded the immediate arrest and prosecution of those behind the press briefing which took place in Kaduna on Tuesday.

Factional President of the IYC, Mr. Eric Omare ,in a statement in Yenagoa yesterday, said all those backing the group should also be apprehended, noting that there was nothing wrong with Igbo youths' agitating for Biafra.

"The demand by some northern youth groups for Igbos in the north to move out is baseless and senseless. There is absolutely nothing wrong in the Igbo agitation for self -determination.

" The right to self determination is a universal right recognised even under the UN charter. Therefore, the Igbo agitation for Biafra cannot justify the demand to move out of northern Nigeria", the IYC leader said.

He described the youths who issued the ultimatum as retrogressive, insisting that such threats should be dealt with by the security agencies.