Nigeria: Oshiomhole Condoles With Otaru of Auchi On Death of Prof Momoh

Benin City — Immediate past Governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has condoled with the Auchi royal family on the death of Prof. Abubakar Momoh who until his demise was the Director-General, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Electoral Institution.

Oshiomhole in a condolence message to the Otaru of Auchi, HRH, Alhaji Haliru Momoh, Ikelebe III which he personally endorsed, said he was saddened to learn about the death of Prof. Momoh

According to him. "Prof. Momoh, was well known to me as a charming, highly resourceful and committed activist".

He also described the late Momoh as a brilliant scholar who exuded a unique understanding of the Nigerian socio-political landscape, noting it was unfortunate that such a kind hearted, humane and unassuming intellectual was lost at the prime age of his life.

"In unquestionable submission to the will of God, we are condoled by the fact that in his life time, Prof. Abubakar Momoh achieved so much and left outstanding legacies in all his engagements.

"He reached the peak of academic acquisitions, and made a bold footprint in the sands of professional excellence." Oshiomhole declared.