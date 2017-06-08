Liberia: Nigerién Nabbed in Liberia After Allegedly Killing Friend in Ghana

Monrovia — A 27-year old man identified as Yakouba Ide, a citizen of Niger resident of Takradi, Ghana has been arrested in Liberia after killing his friend in that country.

The suspect is reported to have killed his colleague who is also a Niger citizen only identified as Hassan on April 30, 2017 and fleeing Ghana to seek refuge in Liberia.

Police say that Ide was picked up in Maryland County after a tip-off that he allegedly committed the crime in Ghana.

Reports gathered from Maryland County indicated that Ide was picked up by police in Harper while in the company of some Ghanaian nationals at a local entertainment shop.

Following his arrest on May 2, 2017 in Maryland, Ide was consequently turned over to the Interpol section of the LNP on May 18, 2017.

The Interpol then contacted the Ghanaian and Niger Police.

The Ghanaian police, on June 6, 2017 dispatched two agents, Nestor Macauley and D/CPL Abdual Salam Shaibu to take charge of the suspect.

"Based upon the above mentioned, we contacted NCB-Ghana, where the incident took place and NCB Niger, country of origin of both suspected and victim" said the Liberia National Police (LNP).

At the turning over of the suspect to the two Ghanaian agents on Wednesday at the LNP Headquarter, the suspect admitted killing his colleague, stating that he killed the victim because he had bewitched him.

"I killed Hassan because he bewitched me and every time I go to take bath my water will turn to blood. As the result of the witch so I took cutlass and killed him and ran away to Liberia," said Ide.

Ide is the first fugitive in recent time to be arrested by officers of the Liberia National Police (LNP) in the country through the Interpol.

His arrest comes barely two years after a Liberian, William Dweh, was arrested in Togo by the Interpol when he killed his wife and absconded.

He was reportedly booked in a local hotel by a market woman who knew him and reported the matter to the Togo security.

The LNP was contacted and confirmed that Dweh was wanted in Liberia for killing of his wife.

Dweh as he is affectionately called killed his wife at their Johnson Street residence and buried her in the house in 2015 after accusing her of having extramarital affairs.

"I killed her because she loved too much" said Dweh when he made his first court appearance at the Monrovia City Court at the Temple of Justice in 2015.

Dweh was tried and found guilty after pleading guilty to murder and sentenced to life imprisonment.