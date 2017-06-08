7 June 2017

FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Liberia: President Sirleaf Convenes Special Presidential Cum Legislative Retreat

Tagged:

Related Topics

Monrovia — President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf convened a one-day "Special Presidential-Legislative Retreat Agenda on Thursday, admonishing members of the National Legislature to facilitate the work and agenda of the Liberian people.

"We like now to exchange some views, as to how we can get them done; or how we can clarify some issues as a means of facilitating their work, to be able to conclude them," President Sirleaf noted.

According to an Executive Mansion release, President Sirleaf made the statement on Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at a Special Presidential-Legislative Retreat held at the Farmington Hotel located at the vicinity of the Robert International Airport in Margibi County.

President Sirleaf said the retreat was essential for the leadership of the National Legislature to exchange views on how they can get the work of the Liberian people done in one accord.

President Sirleaf said the retreat was meant to see how they can clarify some issues relating to their own legislative work.

The Liberian leader said similarly, the Executive Branch of Government was aware that members of the National Legislature were approaching the budget hearing; something she said will consume most of their time.

She emphasized that by having the retreat with members of the National Legislature at the meeting it would demonstrate commitment to working the interest of the people.

The Liberian leader said some of the things that members of the National Legislature are going to be doing are very much important, and expressed that we will not want them to slip away from memories crucial to the budget hearing processes.

Liberia

Billiat to Miss AFCON Qualifier Over Injury

Zimbabwe forward Khama Billiat has revealed his disappointment at having to miss Sunday's African Cup of Nations… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.