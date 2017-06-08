Nigeria's Restructuring Possible Without Stress, Says Tunji Olaopa

Ibadan — A renowned public administrator and public reform crusader, Dr. Tunji Olaopa, has lent his voice to the ongoing discourse on propriety or otherwise of restructuring Nigeria, saying "It is possible without stress".

In this direction, the erudite scholar has come up with five basic ways to restructure Nigeria. He listed them as devolution of more powers to states and local governments, regionalising the six geo-political zones, reviewing the federal character principle and decentralising anti-corruption strategy and policing.

Olaopa, who is the Executive Vice Chairman, Ibadan School of Government and Public Policy (ISGPP) came up with the list in a paper he presented at a conference at the Nigerian Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NPISS), Kuru.

Speaking on the topic: "Re-federalising Nigeria and the Challenge of Innovative Governance," Olaopa posited that devolving more powers, particularly to the local governments will enhance their ability to address peculiar governance needs while the act will also relieve the Federal Government of its heavy burden.