8 June 2017

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: LFA 1st Division - LPRC Oilers 2-1 Keitrace FC

By Anthony Kokoi

Keitrace FC yesterday missed out on a chance to move to third place on the first division championship table after they were defeated 2-1 by LPRC Oilers at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium.

The rebuilt LPRC Oilers, who returned to phase two of the championship with a better performance, got the opener in the 5th minute through Ebenezer Solo, who was also on the score sheet for his side against Monrovia Club Breweries in the FA Cup round-two first leg encounter.

Five minutes later, it was Keitrace's skipper Amadiah Kawah who got the equalizer and increased his goals to eight in the ongoing championship.

A win for Keitrace could have sent them to third place on the log with 28 points - one behind LISCR FC - and one above Nimba United, but Coach Gabriel Johns boys could not secure the win that led to the side tasting their third defeat of the season that maintained them in the 6th position with 25 points out of 16 matches.

However, the three points won by Oilers were vital to the team as they escaped relegation with the victory when striker Varney Dukuly slotted home the winning goal in the 55th minute.

Despite the win, the team remained in the 9th position - four points above relegation - and is now three points behind 8th placed Watanga FC.

In tomorrow's fixtures, after conceding a huge defeat (4-0) against LPRC Oilers in their previous league match, relegation threatened ELWA United will go against the Church Boys of Jublilee FC in the first encounter at the ATS, while 8th placed Watanga FC will go against relegation threatened Mighty Barrolle in the second match at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium.

