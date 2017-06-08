Zimbabwe/Liberia: New Zimbabwe Skipper to Lead Warriors Against Liberia Sunday

Zimbabwe on yesterday named Knowledge Musona as their new captain to replace his former Kaizer Chiefs teammate Willard Katsande, who has retired from the international game.

It is a reward for his consistency and commitment to the national team, said officials. His deputy will be the former University of Pretoria centre back Partson Jaure.

The Belgian-based Musona will lead the side for the first time in Harare on Sunday when they host Liberia in Group G of the African Nations Cup qualifiers.

Khama Billiat of African champions Mamelodi Sundowns, who is doubtful for the match, and SuperSport United defender Onismor Bhasera were the last players to join the camp.

Bhasera had been in the Democratic Republic of Congo with his club playing in the African Confederation Cup on Sunday.

Billiat has not played for weeks because of injury but the Zimbabwe Football Association insisted he reports for checks by their own doctor.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: George Chigova (Polokwane City, South Africa), Petros Mhari (FC Platinum), Ariel Sibanda (Highlanders), Edmore Sibanda (CAPS United)

Defenders: Qadr Amini (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Onismos Bhasera (SuperSport United, South Africa), Eric Chipeta (Ajax Cape Town, South Africa), Dennis Dauda (CAPS United), Teenage Hadebe (Chicken Inn), Partson Jaure (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Sydney Linyama, Jameson Mukombwe (both Black Rhinos), Lincoln Zvasiya (Dynamos)

Midfielders: Devon Chafa (CAPS United), Liberty Chakoroma (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Ronald Chitiyo (CAPS United), Kudakwashe Mahachi (Lamontville Golden Arrows, South Africa), Thabani Kamusoko (Young Africans), Ovidy Karuru (AmaZulu, South Africa), Marvelous Nakamba (Vitesse Arnhem, Netherlands), Danny Phiri (Lamontville Golden Arrows, South Africa), Simon Shoko (FC Platinum)

Forwards: Khama Billiat (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Prince Dube (Highlanders), Knowledge Musona (Oostende, Belgium), Tendai Ndoro (Orlando Pirates, South Africa), Evans Rusike (Maritzburg United, South Africa).