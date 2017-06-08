Liberia: Joekai Launches E-Library in Montserrado Dist. #3

A legislative aspirant in Montserrado District #3, Mr. Josiah F. Joekai over the weekend identified with the education system of his district by providing 40 pieces of Wi-Fi educational tablets to six schools.

Turning over six pieces of tablets to each of the six schools at a brief ceremony held at the Baillie Call Christian Institute in Wood Camp, Paynesville, Mr. Joekai said the time has come for Liberian students to be on par with other students from across the world in the technology sector.

Mr. Joekai said education is one area of national development where much has not been done in the country.

"This is not just about politics," he said, noting further that our personal lives cannot develop in the absence of good formal or informal education.

"I bring you these few pieces of pocket-sized dictionaries on behalf of my organization 'Action Now,' from our great and beloved partner, Camp Peace-Liberia (CPL), an NGO focused on helping rural schools have access to technological equipment that would advance their studies," he said.

A cross section of students

The executive director of Camp Peace-Liberia, Mr. Abel Lewelee, said his organization secured the learning tools from Rumie Initiative, an educational organization based in Toronto, Canada.

"Being in partnership with Action Now means we should support each other's endeavors to make Liberia a better country for all," Mr. Lewelee said.

He noted that six or more students, as well as teachers, can use one tablet and access their separate subject areas without any hindrance.

"Each of these tablets has a code for use by both students and teachers and upon opening it the tablet asks you to take your picture. After the taking of your picture it displays the subjects, including Mathematics, English, Science, Geography, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, among others and asks you to choose the subject you want to work in," he said.

The president of the Paynesville Principals' Association (PPA), Rev. K. Zubah Kollie, commended Mr. Joekai for the gesture and promised to work with the PPA to ensure the proper use of the equipment.

"Knowing full well that nothing is done in our country to support the efforts of privately run schools, we are grateful to anyone such as you who to come in to help us find the best way possible to improve the learning conditions of our students," Mr. Kollie said.

The Messiah Baptist Mission School, Immaculate Conception Catholic Junior High School, Revival Temple A.G.M. High School, Paynesville Central Academy, McDaniel High School and Baillie Call Christian Institute, were the beneficiaries.