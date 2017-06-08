Liberia: World Environment Day - a Call to Stewardship

Every year since 1974, countries around the world have been celebrating what is known as the World Environment Day. It is the biggest happening that takes into account the positive impacts relevant to the protection of the environment.

Historically, lots of environmental awareness and organizations have grown out in defense of mother earth and the conservation and preservation of nature.

From the establishment of the conventions of the three Rio sisterly organizations and its subsidiaries multilateral environmental agreements on environment and development, and the formation of international and national environmental organizations, all within the context of making the world a better place for mankind and nature.

While actions aimed at protecting the environment have been made in several areas, there is still a need to do more to create that balance that will give any significance to the true meaning of sustainable development. Advancement in science and technology has lessened the emission levels in developed countries.

There are now cars that run exclusively on batteries, some the mixture of both and yet still there are others with longer mileages. All of these interventions are meant to reduce the impact of global warming and make the world habitable for us all including the future generations.

At the international level, the introduction and ratification of the Sustainable Development Goals by responsible governments, signal a rebirth and commitment to mitigating the many global environmental challenges which have been squarely blame on human activities.

Additionally, achieving the SDGs by 2030 within the context of the environment raises more questions than answers from the two worlds: developed and developing countries.

The West has been in the vanguard of environmental consciousness for more than five decades or so and as such, understands the implications of environmental degradation.

Citizens consciousness in developed countries have led to the establishment of national and international organizations that are fully capable of bringing pressure to bear on national government, especially as it relates to conservation of biodiversity or pollution.

In short, Western countries have the wherewithal including the right policy fit and financial capability to reduce global temperature to below 2 degrees Celsius through lots of mitigation strategies substantiated by their advancement in technology

On the other hand, developing countries for what they are called, and with the best of intentions, are struggling to create a equilibrium between natural resources management and governance, and economic development.

The intricacies involved the reliance on natural resources exploitation as the primary basis for economic growth and sustainability. Maintaining this balance is not the exclusive domain of the government of developing countries but rather the involvement of non-state actors including civil society organizations, the media and student groups as well.

How can a developing country struggling to improve urban or infrastructure development as the basis for expanding its carrying capacity due to increase in population be ever mindful of conservation of biodiversity?

Or better still, how can a developing country adhere to international treaties that deal with setting aside 20% of its natural forest for conservation while at the same time under pressure to meet goals one and two of the SDGs?

These are major challenges within the framework of the environment that confront developing countries on a daily basis. In short, developing countries need support for adaptation to include capacity building, funding and technology transfer, especially in the agriculture and other allied sectors. But again, the imbalance is manifested as developed countries are not prepared to fully assist in this direction.

So as developed countries continue to demonstrate commitment to reducing global environmental challenges or issues, same must be seen in their support to the challenges confronted by developing nations, especially in Africa and South Asia. The drought affecting East, South and Northern Africa needs global attention.

The loss of biodiversity due to land degradation, unsustainable farming and logging practices for economic and sustainable livelihood purposes is a call for practical actions on the ground. Green house gas emission from shifting cultivation and other mobile sources of pollution could undermine efforts aimed at mitigating the negative impacts of climate change.

But importantly, adding more gas to the fire was the recent decision of the US to withdraw from the Paris Agreement, a non-binding agreement which was signed in 2015. The commitment of China, the major environmental polluter to this agreement represented a milestone achievement in the fight against the vulnerabilities associated with climate change.

But once again, President Trump's perception about climate change if not rebranded, could change the dynamics in the fight to save mankind from self-destruction. Keeping global temperature to below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels could be an effort in futility, while Intended National Determined Contributions (INDCs) from developing countries could be relegated to the dustbin due to lack of support from the developed world. This scenario is no different from a business as usual model.

But at the national level, and as the question has always been directed at students of Environment and Development at the Stella Maris University: "What would you do" to help make the environment a better place"?

What awareness are you raising in your various communities on the importance of wetlands, mangroves conservation, the use and management of natural resources such as water, reducing your carbon footprint. What public policy recommendations are you proffering that will guide against degrading the environment?

As emerging environmentalists, you are called to be stewards of the environment and as such, must help shape the national direction by being the voice between governments and peoples.

You must create a platform so that science and policy can interface. Or better still, and through your awareness and advocacy create what Lisa Korte of USAID refers to as "The role of non-state actors in the Strategic balance between natural resources management and economic development".

For only the children of mother earth can strengthen and bring back to harmony the already soured marital relationship between man and nature.

So as you celebrate World Environment Day, be that voice in the wilderness calling aloud on mankind to love, cherish and respect nature and its ecosystems in a sustainable way. And doing so requires that you answer the question: "What would you do"?

Plingloh Emmanuel Munyeneh, Contributing Writer