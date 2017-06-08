8 June 2017

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: Executive, Legislature Brainstorm

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Executive and Legislative branches of the Liberian government have been brainstorming at a special presidential retreat hosted by President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf.

Held at the Farmington Hotel in Margibi County Wednesday, the retreat was part of efforts aimed at strengthening coordination between the two branches of government.

Speaking at the opening of the retreat, President Sirleaf said the retreat was intended to engage members of the legislature on some of the bills currently before them for passage.

She believed that the retreat will afford the executive the opportunity to provide clarifications on some issues lawmakers might have with some of the bills.

The Liberian leader noted that some of the bills are germane to the government's development agenda, as such, it was important to meet with the leadership of the Legislature so as to fast track the passage.

"Some of the bills are important in terms of what we want to achieve in infrastructure," she added.

In remarks, Senate Pro-Tempore Armah Jallah commended the president for organizing the retreat.

For his part, House Speaker Emmanuel Nuquay said the Legislature is pleased for the president to have organized the retreat to discuss critical national issues, especially bills that are pending before that august body.

Speaker Nuquay assured that the Legislature will continue to coordinate with the Executive to ensure that the president achieve her final administrative programs.

Liberia

Billiat to Miss AFCON Qualifier Over Injury

Zimbabwe forward Khama Billiat has revealed his disappointment at having to miss Sunday's African Cup of Nations… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The NEWS. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.