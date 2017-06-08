Liberia: Executive, Legislature Brainstorm

The Executive and Legislative branches of the Liberian government have been brainstorming at a special presidential retreat hosted by President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf.

Held at the Farmington Hotel in Margibi County Wednesday, the retreat was part of efforts aimed at strengthening coordination between the two branches of government.

Speaking at the opening of the retreat, President Sirleaf said the retreat was intended to engage members of the legislature on some of the bills currently before them for passage.

She believed that the retreat will afford the executive the opportunity to provide clarifications on some issues lawmakers might have with some of the bills.

The Liberian leader noted that some of the bills are germane to the government's development agenda, as such, it was important to meet with the leadership of the Legislature so as to fast track the passage.

"Some of the bills are important in terms of what we want to achieve in infrastructure," she added.

In remarks, Senate Pro-Tempore Armah Jallah commended the president for organizing the retreat.

For his part, House Speaker Emmanuel Nuquay said the Legislature is pleased for the president to have organized the retreat to discuss critical national issues, especially bills that are pending before that august body.

Speaker Nuquay assured that the Legislature will continue to coordinate with the Executive to ensure that the president achieve her final administrative programs.