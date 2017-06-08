Liberia: EPA Intensifies Environmental Awareness

As part of its statutory mandate, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) of Liberia has intensified awareness on the preservation of the environment.

Authorities of the EPA over the weekend concluded inter- high school soccer, kickball and quizzing tournaments on the environment in Ganta, Nimba County.

The environmental quizzing and soccer tournaments attracted four high schools including J. W. Pearson High School, St. Lawrence Catholic High School, Child Friendly and Barrly A. Wallace High School.

EPA Deputy Executive Director, Urias Goll said the quizzing competition was intended to ascertain whether the students had better understanding of the environment, while the sporting events were also intended to raise awareness among residents on the importance of the environment.

The tournaments were in observance of this year's World Environmental Day celebrated in Ganta, Nimba County on Monday, June 5, 2017.

World Environmental Day is a global event celebrated on June 5 of each year. This year's theme was "Connecting people to nature", with a slogan "Appreciate nature, save the environment."

EPA Deputy Executive Director, Goll disclosed that an environmental awareness tournament was also held in Sanniquellie City, Nimba County under the auspices of EPA's partner, USAID-FIFES.

Mr. Goll called on Liberians to change attitudes that are helping to affect the environment negatively.

For the tournaments held in Ganta, St. Lawrence Catholic High School won the quizzing tournament, while J. W. Pearson emerged winner of the soccer match. The kickball squad of St. Lawrence Catholic High School also won the kickball category.

Mr. Goll lauded St. Lawrence Catholic High School and presented a trophy and gold medals to members of the school's quizzing team in appreciation of their performance.

He also presented two sets of jerseys to J.W. Pearson High School and St. Lawrence Catholic High School Kickball teams for winning the environmental awareness football and kickball tournament.

Mr. Goll lauded the other two schools for their participation and said they are all winners.