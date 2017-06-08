Liberia: Abject Poverty Is Killing Our People

editorial

Africa's First Black republic, Liberia, is drowned in the well of life threatening social problems in the midst of plenty natural resources that could make the lives of the people better than what it is now. With iron ore, rubber, timber, gold and diamond, yet, abject poverty is being facilitated by the powerful few, who find themselves at the echelon of power. When Madam Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf was elected President of Liberia in 2006, the hopes and aspirations of Liberians were high, they thought their hardship would have been reduced to a considerate level. But little did they know that poverty and prolong suffering were just the beginning.

For Nearly Twelve years of leadership, the government is far from reducing poverty, but instead, bent on buying flashy cars, paying huge salary to public officials, granting contracts to families and friends. Hardship is seeing on the faces of Liberians in the streets, in the homes and at work places, among others. Prices of commodities are uncontrollable as the government seems not to be in the position to provide any remedy to the malaise.

Children Are Out of school because their parents have no job or sources of income to support them. Consequently, the kids have turned to 'bread winners'. They engage in street selling between vehicles and sometimes, street life as a means of sustaining themselves and their poverty stricken parents.

We See The 'done care' attitude of the Unity Party-led government to address the issue of poverty as wicked and deliberate. The high wave of armed robbery and other violent crimes across Liberia are direct result of the hardship of our people. Moreover, there is no political will on the part of the current government and those who are aspiring to be president of Liberia to end this scourge. Political aspirants are only interested in how they can obtain state power but there is no strategy so far as to how they will reduce or end the suffering of our people.

At The Legislature, the lawmakers are ratifying agreements that do not benefit our people. Concession rights are given to multinational companies without tangible impact on the conditions of citizens; yet, they still believe that they have done well for Liberia. Curiously, the New Liberia newspaper says "Liberia Is Back" Good, but back to what? The poverty stricken citizens are increasing everyday and we think this issue must be addressed.