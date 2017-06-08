Liberia: Liberty Party to Hold 3rd Convention in Ganta

In preparation for the presidential and legislative elections scheduled for October 10, the Liberty Party is set to host its third nomination convention in Nimba County.

The convention, according to the party's national executive committee, will kick off in Ganta on Thursday, June 8, and end on Saturday, June 10.

According to the executive committee of the party, this year's national convention will be held under the theme: "A New Era Of Change" and will gather over 500 delegates along with scores of ordinary partisans and auxiliary groupings in support of the party.

An executive of the party, Nimba County Chairman Paul Z. Wehyee, pointed out that the convention is to nominate the Standard Bearer and Vice Standard Bearer, legislative candidates and other national and county officials.

Former Coalition of Democratic Change (CDC) member, who just joined the Liberty Party, Kanio Bai Gbala, has been selected as the convention speaker, according to Mr. Wehyee.

He said Mr. Gbala will be speaking to delegates, partisans and other attendees at the convention on the topic: A New Era For Change.

Meanwhile, the Liberty Party is calling on partisans, and supporters, local and international civil society organizations, the National Elections Commission and the general public as well as other political parties to turn out to witness its third nomination convention.