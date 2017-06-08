Liberia: Mercycrops Launches Solar Energy Project

MercyCrops Liberia has launched a renewable energy fair in Ganta, Nimba County, bringing together cross section of citizens. The Light UP Liberia project is being funded by the European Union under the theme: Awakening the Market for Renewable Energy.

The project involves facilitating the distribution of solar light and clean cook stoves for rural and urban residents. The program is also in partnership with rural agency renewable energy and GIZ and ENDEV, respectively.

Speaking to reporter at the launch in Ganta, Nimba County, MercyCorps Country Director, Madam Penelope S. Anderson, says her organization's mission is to help Liberia, mainly rural parts of the country with solar energy power for rural dwellers.

Madam Anderson continues that Light-Up Liberia aims to extend renewable energy across the country to help improve living condition of citizens. She notes that in Liberia, people spend 25percent of their income on energy like candle and kerosene, adding that her organization has come to help address the citizens' plight.

She explains that Light Up Liberia energy power will be use to charge phones, electrify homes, schools and health facilities, among others. Madam Anderson pledges MercyCorps' support to help improve the living condition of rural inhabitants.

The entity donated three different types of 6-watt solar plate to the administration of the John Wesley Pearson High School in Ganta, and residents near the Ganta-Guinea border.

Deputy Country Director for Liberia, Douglas Cooper, says the donation is intended to enhance the work of school administration. Receiving the donation, the District Education Officer for Bain-Garr educational district, Mr. Alex Wuo, thanks MercyCorps for the gesture.

He notes that the solar energy plate will help the administration in addressing some of the problems it is faced with. DEO Wuo continues that the coming of solar energy power would enable the district to remain steadfast in molding the minds of the future leaders of Liberia, particularly those in rural communities.