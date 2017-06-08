Liberia: Talk and Do - CAF Donates Us $500k Medical Equipment to Six Hospitals Featured

The Cummings Africa Foundation (CAF) has announced the donation of two 40-ft containers worth US$565,000.00 (L$62.7 million) of medical supplies and equipment to six hospitals in six counties.

A release quoting the Founder of CAF, Alexander Cummings says the donation which is under CAF health infrastructure support project, constitutes a large part of the foundation's health program for Liberia and is geared towards addressing some of the challenges faced by the health sector in the country with particular emphasis on rural and peri-urban communities.

Speaking from the foundation office on the Old Road, Cummings said: "Health is wealth. A country that does not have a strong health sector will struggle with keeping its people (human capital) strong, and we need strong and healthy people to keep Liberia going... . I am happy to be part of this process that will build Liberians and Liberia."

He added that CAF is focused on supporting the healthcare infrastructure in Liberia and expressed his happiness that people living in rural Liberia can also benefit from additional equipment and supplies that these hospitals will receive.

According to him, these gifts will improve the quality of their lives in their communities, no matter how far they are away from Montserrado County, their lives matter to the Foundation.

Hospitals that benefited from the donation include: J.J Dossen Memorial Hospital, Harper, Maryland County; C.B. Dunbar Medical Centre, Gbarnga, Bong County; Government Hospital, Buchanan, Grand Bassa County; C.H. Rennie Hospital, Kakata, Margibi County; Curran Lutheran Hospital, Zorzor, Lofa County; and Fish Town Hospital, Fish Town, River Gee County.

The donation, according to the release, is part of the efforts of CAF to support and improve healthcare delivery in Liberia.

The CAF health infrastructure support project is collaboration between Liberia Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Medshare and the CAF