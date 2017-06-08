Liberia: Brewerville City Get U.S.$1.6 Million Hospital Soon, Says Mayor

The Mayor of Brewerville City Corporation (BCC), George V. Curtis, has cut sod for a US$1.6 million hospital in Brewerville City, outside Monrovia.

The project is an initiative of Mr. and Mrs. J. Cristos Kiepea, who have just returned from the United States of America to resettle back home.

In remarks before the ground breaking ceremony, Mayor Curtis lauded Mr. and Mrs. Kiepea for their decision to construct a hospital in Brewerville City, noting that such facility will go a long way in helping residents of the city access medical treatment easily.

According to him, Brewerville City has no referral health center, and patients are usually taken to the Redemption Hospital on Bushrod Island in Monrovia for treatment.

He assured Mr. and Mrs. Kiepea that the City Council will do all within its power to ensure that their dream of constructing the health facility comes to fruition.

Also making remarks, Mr. Kiepea lauded the City Council and residents who attended the ceremony, and said the construction of the hospital has been a dream of the Kiepeas for over 10 years while they were residing in the United States.

Kiepea told the gathering that materials and funding for construction of the hospital have already been sourced, and that work on the facility is expected to be completed by February 2018.

He said the hospital will contain 10 admission, five examination and six prescription rooms, among other facilities.

According to him, qualified doctors, nurses and support staff will be employed to run the hospital.