8 June 2017

The Capitol Times (Monrovia)

Liberia: Peace Island Turns Borough - As Lower House Passes Status Bill

By Agnes M. Tarr

Members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday June 6, 2017 during a regular session held at the Capitol Building unanimously voted passage of a bill creating the Peace Island in the township of Congo Town as a borough.

A borough is an administrative division in various English speaking countries; often it is a single town with its own local government.

The peace island "Borough Act" was sponsored by Montserrado County Electoral District #10 Representative Julius Berrian.

The passage of the Bill was based on a report submitted to the plenary of the House of Representatives by the joint committees on Judiciary, Internal Affairs, Land Mines and Energy and National Resources.

Peace Island, one of the densely populated slum communities in Monrovia is located at the back of the new ministerial complex, commonly called Five-Forty.

In an interview with reporters at the Capitol Building, Representative Berrian indicated that the Bill legitimizes Peace Island as a borough status instead of residents being referred to as squatters.

He then quoted Article 11(c) of the Constitution which states that all persons are equal before the law and are therefore entitled to equal protection of the law.

"The Peace Island community is no exception to the above constitutional provision, in that it has developed tremendously over the years," he noted.

The House has ordered its secretariat to communicate with the Liberian senate seeking it endorsement for the bill.

The bill when concurred by the Liberian Senate, will give the borough the right to steer its own administrative affairs.

